Trump Challenges Those Who Say US Protests Are Peaceful

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest child of US President Donald Trump, has given a challenge to those who say the protests in Portland and other cities in the US are mostly peaceful.

Trump who took to Twitter told reporters and Democrats who hold such an idea to wear a MAGA hat for a few hours at one of the protests this week.

MAGA is an acronym for ‘Make America Great Again’ which is associated with President Trump who is seeking re-election on November 3rd.

“I challenge any MSM reporter or Dem who has repeated the lie that these are “mostly peaceful protests” to prove it and show up to a “protest” in Portland this week for a few hours wearing a red #MAGA hat…Then come back and let us all know how “peaceful” things went for you!”, he tweeted.

Protests have been raging major US cities since the death of George Floyd and recently the shooting of Jacob Blake by policemen.

The protesters claim that they are rising up against racial injustices in America. However, small business owners have been at the receiving end with shops looted and burnt down by the protesters.