Tinubu Hails Adesina On Re-election As AfDB President

The All Progressives Congress national leader of, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.



Adesina was re-elected for a second term of five years and Tinubu described it as a victory for Africa.

A statement on Sunday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, quoted Tinubu to have said this in a congratulatory letter he wrote to Adesina.

He called on the AfDB President to create jobs for Africans and rescue the people from the grips of poverty.

Tinubu said, “As AfDB President for another term, I urge you to continue in like manner. Continue to invest your cognitive abilities, immense skills and robust energy in the development of Africa.

“Given the exigencies of the present moment due to the global pandemic, you must put your knowledge and creativity into fullest use that we work towards creating more employment for the people of this continent and remove them from the grip of poverty and its attendant difficulties.

“For your re-election, we must also congratulate and applaud President Muhammadu Buhari and other present and past leaders in Africa who believed in you and worked assiduously for your success.

“This victory is not only yours, the AfDB group or Nigeria’s, it is victory for Africa itself. The continent deserves that our best and most able minds be able to serve and work for its betterment.”