Reno Omokri Kicks As CAN Slams Church Leaders Over Money

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has disagreed with the Christian Asociation of Nigeria, CAN, on the claim that many Christians have turned money into their god.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle who spoke during a virtual meeting of the Nigerian Baptist Convention had said that “money has become the god of many Christians, especially church leaders.”

Speaking on the theme ‘Moving forward: Becoming a more disciplined church’, Ayokunle said that it “is crucial to the state of the present-day church. The church is now in a state where indiscipline has led to many instances of sexual immorality, gluttony, financial impropriety, laziness, court cases, etc”.

In reaction, Reno Omokri took to Twitter saying, “I disagree with the CAN President about indiscipline among pastors. Nigerian churches are run far better than the Government or other institutions. I challenge anyone: name a Nigerian institution better managed than Omega Fire or Living Faith Church”.