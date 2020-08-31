Marvel Studios Release Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios has released a tribute in honour of Chadwick Boseman who starred as King T’Challa in the hit movie Black Panther.

The tribute was done in an ABC special presentation with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts as host.

It features Boseman’s journey which left many fans emotional.

“In African cultures we often refer to loved ones that have passed on as ancestors. Sometimes you are genetically related. Sometimes you are not,” a statement on Marvel Studios’ website reads.

“I had the privilege of directing scenes of Chad’s character, T’Challa, communicating with the ancestors of Wakanda. We were in Atlanta, in an abandoned warehouse, with bluescreens, and massive movie lights, but Chad’s performance made it feel real. I think it was because from the time that I met him, the ancestors spoke through him.

“It’s no secret to me now how he was able to skillfully portray some of our most notable ones. I had no doubt that he would live on and continue to bless us with more. But it is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now. And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again”.