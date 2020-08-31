JAMB Suspends Restrictions To Aid Pre 2020 Services

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said that restrictions placed on some processes in its platform has been lifted to allow the requests of those who partook in UTME before 2020 to be met.

This will allow the accommodation of those who require certain corrections in their process to be attended to.

This was disclosed by the board’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Fabian Benjamin.

”As you may be aware, the need to prevent overcrowding at its Computer-Based Test Centres and other partner facilities, in line with extant COVID -19 protocols issued by relevant agencies, led it to allow candidates to seek corrections and other processes only through the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry(DE) platforms.

”This measure had the intended effect of limiting the number of persons visiting the centres.

”As government continues to ease the lockdown leading to the resumption of students in exit classes, the number of 2020 UTME candidates needing one service or another at the various centres has drastically gone down.

”Thus, the board has decided to open up its platforms to accommodate more requests especially from previous years,” he said.

JAMB revealed that as from August 31, the suspension of all requests for printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condoning of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years has been lifted.

“However, it is to be noted that most of these operations are only available at JAMB offices nationwide.

“Furthermore, as the board is desirous of sustaining compliance with COVID-19 protocols, it maintains that 2020 UTME candidates desirous of these services will only be attended to through the Appointment Booking Platform.

“They could access it online through their phones to secure a definite date and time for an appointment. ”