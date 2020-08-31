It Has Been Prophecied, Trump Will Win – Stella Immanuel

A US-based Cameroonian doctor, Stella Immanuel has said that it has been prophecied that US President Donald Trump will win come November 3rd.
Immanuel who became famous after revealing that hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19 said that the victory will Trump’s opposition to lose their mind.
“Thinking to myself today. President Trump is going to win. I saw it and it has been prophesied.
“The loony left will need Xanax, Ativan or straight up Haldol because they will lose their minds completely. Stock up on food, essentials and armour for storm before the calm,” she tweeted.
Immanuel’s claim on COVID-19 has been labelled as fake by the World Health Organization, WHO, who advsied the public to disregard it.
