Ikoyi Registry Reopened For Weddings After Five Months Of Closure

The Ikoyi Marriage Registry in Lagos has reopened for the conduct of weddings after about five months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Punch, the backlog of weddings through the lockdown period was being cleared, as the registry had made provisions that would enable it to conduct 10 weddings simultaneously.

“In line with the COVID-19 protocols, only the couples with one witness each are allowed. We have provisions for hand washing and we tell the couples to bring their hand sanitisers along. We have tables to conduct 10 weddings simultaneously,” the Marriage Registrar, Mr Adeyemi Adebayo, said.

He added that external photographers were barred.

The PUNCH had reported in July that the marriage registry had a backlog of over 4,000 weddings after it was closed in March as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.