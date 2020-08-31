Full List Of Winners At MTV VMA 2020 Hosted By Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer was the host of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards which took place at different locations in New York as a result of restrictions brought about by COVID-19.

The event saw a tribute paid to Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther actor who died of colon cancer.

Video of the Year

WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

PUSH Best New Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat — Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow — Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi — Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch — Atlantic Records

Tate McRae — RCA Records

Yungblud – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

Song of the Year

WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone: “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

MTV Tricon Award

WINNER: Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Best Pop

WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey: “You Should Be Sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

DaBaby: “Bop” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

Best R&B

WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

Alicia Keys: “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle: “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO: “Obession” – SM Entertainment

(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God” – Republic Records

Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone” – Epic Records

Red Velvet: “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” – Big Hit Entertainment

Best Latin

WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Que? Pena” – Sony Music Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin: “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita” – Epic Records

J Balvin: “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Best Rock

WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Evanescence: “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day: “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers: “Caution” – Island Records

Best Alternative

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low: “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

Blackpink

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

Best Music Video From Home

WINNER: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake: “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend: “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

Best Quarantine Performance

CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home

Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Video For Good

WINNER: H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records

Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers

WINNER: ALL

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson: “Imagine”

Dr. Nate Wood: “Lean On Me”

Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad: “Level Up”

Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell

Lori Marie Key: “Amazing Grace”

Best Direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish: “Xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomer Nogué

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Kurt Gefke

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and Mathematic

Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Best Choreography

WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab, Son Sung Deuk

CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Best Editing

WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Rosalía: “A Pale?” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana