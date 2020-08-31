Former Flying Eagles Goalkeeper, John Felagha Is Dead

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has announced the death of John Felagha, a former goalkeeper of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles.
Felagha died in Senegal on Sunday at the age of 26.
NFF made the announcement in a condolence message to the family of the deceased.
NFF tweeted, “Former National U17 and U20 goalkeeper John Felagha has died.
“Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26.
The federation expressed its condolences with the family of the late player.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
