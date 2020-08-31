Enugu Airport Officially Reopens For Business After Over A Year

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State has been officially reopened for business after over a year of shutting down by authorities.

Recall that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria shut down flights operation at the airport on August 24, 2019, for safety concerns after an outcry from prominent Igbo people.

President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently approved N10bn special fund for the reconstruction/ rehabilitation work at the airport after the South-East Governors and Igbo leaders led a delegation to the presidency.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, at the reopening on Sunday, said that “With the airport reopening today, it is now open to local flights and on 5th September, International flights will resume as soon as we begin to allow them into the country,” the minister said.

