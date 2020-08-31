Argentina President Tells Messi Club To Play For Amid Barcelona Exit Talks

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez has urged Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, to come home and play for his old club, Newell’s Old Boys.

Messi is currently speculated to move to Manchester City, Juventus and Paris St Germain after his contract with Barcelona ended.

This was after the six-time Ballon d’Or winner handed a transfer request to the club’s board which is still not eager to let him go.

“You are in our hearts and we have never seen you play in our country…Give us the pleasure of ending your career with Newell’s Old Boys, your club.” Fernandez tweeted.

Messi has a release clause which Barcelona requires clubs to meet before they can allow their star player to leave.