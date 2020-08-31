​Man Utd Star Rashford Approves Of Van De Beek Deal

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is seemingly happy at his team securing the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.
The Red Devils are close to signing the Dutch international, who can play in central and attacking midfield.
Van de Beek is set to sign from Ajax for around £40 million.
Rashford liked a tweet by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reported United were confident about concluding a quick deal with Ajax for the player.
Van de Beek may play in midfield alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, or he could be used as a rotation option when either of them is rested or injured.
He would be United’s first major signing of the window.(Tribal Football)
