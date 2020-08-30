Reckless Driving: Zamfara Gov. To Reintroduce Death Penalty

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has promised to reintroduce serious punitive measures of death on reckless drivers in the state.

“We have to make sure that we do everything possible to safeguard the lives of our people. The best way to do it is to make sure that we protect our roads and put some measures to control all the drivers coming in and out of the state.

“The state government has initiated some measures so that we can check all the problems. The state government is planning to make sure we have a weighing gauge in the state and speed limits.

“We have to initiate that and very soon we are going to do that. I observed by myself that the highest speed some of these truck drivers are going in the state is very uncommon.

“We make sure we do something so that we can put them on check.

He also explained that some road safety measures will be out in place to guard against rough and reckless driving.