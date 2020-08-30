Money Has Now Become The God Of Many Christians – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that “money has become the god of many Christians, especially church leaders.”

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle made this known at the ongoing virtual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

He also lamented the prevalent immorality in churches today while speaking in the theme ‘Moving forward: Becoming a more disciplined church.’

He said, “This theme is crucial to the state of the present-day church. The church is now in a state where indiscipline has led to many instances of sexual immorality, gluttony, financial impropriety, laziness, court cases, etc.

“The name of the Lord is being maligned in our society today because of the way Christians are behaving. Obscene dressing and all forms of impurities are happening in our midst. Some Christians cannot be trusted for any noble assignment.’’

“There appears to be no difference between them and the unbelievers. Money, in particular, has become the god of some Christians, including church leaders. What a shame to the Church! The Lord of the Church is sad concerning the state of the Church. We are robbed of our powers and molested by the children of Satan because of our careless living!”