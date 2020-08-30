Messi Absent As Barcelona Players Undergo COVID-19 Tests

Lionel Messi was not at Barcelona’s training ground for COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning, raising speculations he’ll boycott pre-season to force an exit.



Barca’s new coach Ronald Koeman and first-team players entered through the front entrance to the Ciutat Esportiva but Messi was not among them, according to AFP journalists at Sant Joan Despi.

Messi was due for testing at 10.15am, claimed reports in the Spanish press, but had already instructed the club through his lawyers that he would not be taking part.

Without passing a coronavirus test, Messi will be unable to attend Koeman’s first pre-season training session on Monday, with the start of the new La Liga season less than two weeks away.