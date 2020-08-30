Lampard Praises Werner, Ziyech In Draw Against Brighton

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for their performance in his side’s 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

According to Lampard, Werner was really sharp and bright while former Ajax player, Ziyech, made great contributions and passing.

The game which took place at the Falmer Stadium saw a goal from Werner who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig.

“I thought Timo was really sharp and bright,” Lampard told Chelsea’s official website.

“He got his goal really early in the game. He showed some of the qualities that I know very well he has, so I’m very excited about having him in the squad.

“I thought his work rate and everything about him was a great little start for him and Hakim Ziyech the same, some of his contributions and passing and quality levels were great.

“In their performances, they were both really good.”