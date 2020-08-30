Kiddwaya Only Unzipped My Dress In The Bathroom – Nengi Tells Ozo

Nengi has explained to Ozo why she was caught with Kiddwaya in the bathroom of the BBNaija reality TV show.
Nengi and Kiddwaya were caught by Ozo and Neo after Saturday nights party.
Explaining to Ozo what transpired, Nengi said Kiddwaya only helped her unzip her dress.
She said, “When you saw me with Kiddwaya in the bathroom, I just told him to help me unzip my outfit.
“There is nothing to it. Kiddwaya is like a brother to me just like you are, there’s nothing going on.”
The look on Ozo’s face shows that he didn’t buy her explanation.
