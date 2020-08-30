I Am Very Single And Searching, Says BBNaija Star, Uriel

Big Brother Naija (BBN Season 3) reality star, Uriel Oputa, has revealed that she is very single and in search of the love of her life.
The 32-year-old influencer told The Punch during and interview which was published on Sunday
“I am single and I am searching. I am very single; I have had to turn down many suitors because I can smell somebody that just wants to use you sexually or someone that’s not just serious. I can smell that from a mile away.”
Moving forward, she said, “For me right now, I’m single and I do hope that I meet somebody. I’ve said it so many times that I’ve dated ‘up and coming’ guys and the last one I dated, it lasted five years, but he ended up cheating and ended up marrying somebody else after I’ve stayed with him for five years.
“But for me, if you ask me what I look out for in a man, I don’t think I’m going to date an ‘up and coming’ man. I’m not saying I want to date somebody that is rich, but I want to date somebody that is doing something with their life.
“My ideal kind of man is Anthony Joshua ‒ tall, athletic, nice body ‒ you have to be smart and business-minded. If you are not business-minded, we cannot roll because I am very business-minded and I can’t be with anybody who is clueless. You have to be business-minded and you have to be a go-getter for me to even be around you.”
