Gunmen Kill PDP Councilor In Bayelsa, Karma Agagowei

The Councilor representing Ward 6 Sagbama Council Area of Bayelsa State, Karma Agagowei, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

He reportedly died from gunshots he sustained while returning from a party congress in Yenagoa.

Agagowei was attacked by gunmen along Opolo while returning from a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ward congress on Saturday night.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, he was taken to two different hospitals, Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, but was allegedly denied treatment for lack of a police report.

However, he died shortly afterwards.

Reports say another person, who was with him at the time of the incident, was attacked with machetes by the hoodlums but fled with the injury.