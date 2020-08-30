Gary Neville Reveals What Will Happen With Messi And Barcelona

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville has revealed that Lionel Messi who is being touted to leave Barcelona this summer will end up staying.

Messi has handed a transfer request to the club’s board after a horrible 2019/2020 campaign which ended trophyless.

He’s currently being tipped to signed with Manchester City, Juventus or Paris St Germain.

However, Neville believes the Argentine will be convinced to remain at the club.

He told Sky Sports: “I think it’s politics and power struggle. Messi is flexing his muscles.

“It’s probably a bit more than that, but I think that is where it will end up in the end.

“The idea that Barcelona will lose this player and he doesn’t finish his career there seems unbelievable to me. Does he really want to leave? Maybe.

“But when push comes to shove and he’s got to meet with the president, the board and everyone else standing in his way, I think he will end up staying.”