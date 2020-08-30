Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, starting from pole, led every lap of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday cruising to his fourth victory in the last five races this season.
Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was second, 8.448 seconds behind, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third. The top three were in the same order throughout the race.
“It wasn’t the easiest of races,” said reigning champion Hamilton.
The Renault pair, Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, were fourth and fifth.
AFP
