COVID-19 Is Making Life Difficult For Entertainers – Yaw

Media personality, Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is making life difficult for entertainers.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Scoop, he said, “Entertainers have been finding it difficult to survive, but they would not come out to say it. Entertainers, include musicians, actors, comedians, MCs and those that work behind the scenes are not finding it easy. Most entertainers depend on shows and those have been put on hold for some months now. Yes, a lot of them have good viewership on YouTube and get paid for digital streaming and downloads, but you would agree with me that the pandemic has affected almost every sector.”

The prolific entertainer added that being able to manage his time well had helped him achieve a lot. He added, “I do different things. As a broadcaster, everything I do is timed. I wake up in the morning to go on radio. When I finish my radio show, I go on set to act. When it’s time to do events, mainly on weekends, everything is timed. A lot of us feel that 24 hours is not enough but if one structures one’s time properly, one would achieve a lot. I try as much as possible to work with time.”

Asked if he would encourage women to woo men they like, he said, “Yes, women should make their moves. It’s not until you open your mouth to tell him. You can do it in different ways. You can pass a message to a man just by being nice to him. If she works together with the man, she could buy him things. Women can do that subtly and it is up to the man to notice that a woman likes him.” Continue HERE.