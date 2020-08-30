Chadwick Boseman’s Obituary Named Most-Liked Tweet Ever By Twitter

Popular microblogging site, Twitter, on Sunday, named Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s obituary the most liked tweet ever.

Boseman tragically died at 43 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer, his team confirmed with a heartbreaking statement on Aug. 28. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement on his Instagram account said late Friday evening. “It was the honour of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement also said. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

At the time of this report, there are currently three million Retweets and comments 6.8million Likes.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Most liked Tweet ever. <br><br>A tribute fit for a King. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WakandaForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WakandaForever</a> <a href=”https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP”>https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP</a></p>— Twitter (@Twitter) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1299808792322940928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 29, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js