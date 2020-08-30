Buhari Has Shown Love For Igbos With Enugu Airport – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.
The group stated that the gesture is an “affirmative action that President Muhammadu Buhari’s love for Igbos is unparalleled.”
This is contained in a statement issued by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, OYC President General, and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General.
The statement reads: “OYC wishes to categorically state that we have the mandate of Igbo elders to persuade those who unjustly used Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s name as signatories to the ongoing suit against President Muhammadu Buhari without proper consultative approval from the various stakeholders to withdraw.
“Igbo Youths salute the Southeast Governors Forum for the harmonious relationship between them and President Muhammadu Buhari irrespective of the rogue operations of few Igbo groups to label them saboteurs.
“OYC is full of hope that International flights will resume operations at Enugu international Airport at the resumption of International flights on September 5th 2020.”
