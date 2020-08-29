Why I Cursed Those Accusing Me Of Divorcing My Wife – Oluwo Of Iwo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has given reasons why he prayed that those who accused him of divorcing his wife should have a wife like her.

The monarch divorced his wife and queen Channel Chin who has been revealing happenings in their marriage that produced a son.

Concise News recalls a viral video which shows the Oluwo of Iwo wrapping marijuana in his palace.

In an interview with The PUNCH, the monarch accused his wife of being a traitor who recorded his activities in the palace.

He said, “Yes, may they have the kind of wife that will be recording the activities of her husband and say since her first day in the palace, she has been recording happenings.

“I want an olori that will love my people and serve them like I am serving my people and share my ideology as a queen. My queen will wear the crown. A queen that is crowned in the king palace should not be a traitor. Check yourself. Will you record your wife? There was a motive for doing that. But is that love?

“The wife should not be an undercover wife to the husband. So, I pray that those who criticised me because of her should have a wife like her. I have rejected that one and I have kicked her out of my life. May God give them or their children that kind of wife. Or, if they are kings, may God give them wives like her”.