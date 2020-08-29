Twitter Bids Farwell To Black Panther Actor, Chadwick Boseman

Fans and loved one of the late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, have taken to Twitter to mourn the death of the actor who died of colon cancer at 43.

Boseman died at home in Los Angeles on Friday with his wife and family by his side.

One Twitter user said, “It’s so crazy how this picture speaks a thousand words, the black mamba and the black panther are both gone but their legacy will forever remain in our heart and the hearts of the generation to come. RIP Chadwick Boseman !! Wakanda Forever!!” Another user tweeted, “While Chadwick Boseman was fighting Erik Killmonger in Black Panther and Thanos in Avengers, he was also fighting Stage 4 Colon Cancer underground. He never looked like he was sick, his valour and boldness were top notch. RIP King T’Challa. Wakanda forever.” @Iamolaprinz said, “ The world has lost an icon. The Black race has lost a legend. Rest in peace Chadwick Boseman . Thank you for bringing smiles to our faces. You would forever be in our memories. Wakanda Forever.”

