Home » Schools To Reopen In Lagos From September, Says Sanwo-Olu

Schools To Reopen In Lagos From September, Says Sanwo-Olu

By - 57 mins on August 29, 2020
Coronavirus Patients

Governor Sanwo-Olu provides update on the state of coronavirus in Lagos state (image courtesy: Lagos Govt)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday revealed that schools in Lagos are set to re-open in September having been shut since March. 

Sanwo-Olu, in a regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status, said tertiary institutions in the state will re-open from September 14.

Primary and secondary schools are also tentatively scheduled to re-open from September 21.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” Sanwo-Olu said.

More to follow . . . 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.