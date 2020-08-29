Schools To Reopen In Lagos From September, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday revealed that schools in Lagos are set to re-open in September having been shut since March.
Sanwo-Olu, in a regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status, said tertiary institutions in the state will re-open from September 14.
Primary and secondary schools are also tentatively scheduled to re-open from September 21.
“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” Sanwo-Olu said.
More to follow . . .
