Pogba Should Be More Committed To Man Utd – Liverpool Legend Barnes

Liverpool great John Barnes believes Paul Pogba staying is good news for Manchester United but the star needs to back up his commitment to the club.

He told BonusCodeBets: “It’s going to come down to Manchester United because, Paul Pogba’s a Manchester United player. Pogba doesn’t hold all the cards. He seems happy to stay, and Manchester United seem happy that he’s staying. Whether Pogba feels that way because he thinks the club’s started going in the right direction – I don’t know. I believe a player should want to stay at a club no matter what, because even if a club isn’t going in the right direction, the player can help it do so. Players that don’t think like that should be gotten rid of.

“If Pogba’s said he’s 100% committed to Manchester United then that’s great news for them, because he’s a great player. However, he must show his commitment, which he didn’t show last year. He needs to play with the same spirit and attitude that we saw towards the end of this season and in his partnership with Bruno Fernandes.

“Pogba likes being in the media spotlight and likes to be the big player. He wouldn’t want to play second fiddle to Fernandes in terms of his performance or his media attention, so I don’t think this influenced his decision to stay. It’s possible he’s happier now because he thinks Manchester United are going to be a better team next year. I’m not a fan of players thinking that way. If a team isn’t performing well, the players should want to stay and improve their club’s situation.

“If Pogba’s decided that Manchester United is where he wants to be now, that’s fine, but I don’t think the fact Fernandes has taken the media spotlight off of him had any bearing on Pogba’s decision. The problem with Pogba is that he could change his mind week to week. He just needs to commit fully, or not at all. Too often in the Premier League teams we see players thinking they’re bigger than their clubs and wanting to leave when their clubs start playing badly. That is not what players and clubs should be like.” [TB]