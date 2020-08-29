Ooni Of Ife Hails Akinwumi Adesina’s Re-election As AfDB President

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has congratulated Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as President of the Africa Development Bank, AfDB.

Adesina was re-elected by governors of the bank at a virtual meeting in Abidjan weeks after he was cleared of all allegations of corruption against him.

Reacting to the success, Ooni Ogunwusi said that Adesina was re-elected due to his quality human relations.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare.

“Omoluabi is the name we descendants of Oduduwa call good character and it is the same way we address people like our very unique Dr. Akinwumi Adesina with such unique human quality.

“Aside from being an Omoluabi with enviable human qualities, records of the re-elected AFDB president show hard work, love for one’s country and uprightness. The entire Oduduwa race is indeed proud to have this gem among us.

“From his humble beginning as a farmer’s child to his days as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Adesina has been known as a man of due process and this dissolved the negative charges against him during his re-election bid.

“Rather than the probe work they were hired to do, both internal and external auditors at the AFDB ended up appraising the genuine son of Oduduwa for his blemish-free administration.

“On behalf of the entire race of Oduduwa globally, I am delighted to congratulate our good son while I wish him a successful tenure.” Ooni Ogunwusi said.