One-Storey Building Gutted By Fire In Mushin, Lagos

A storey building located at 10 Moliki Street in the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State has been gutted by fire on Saturday morning.

It was gathered that the fire started around 8am and destroyed the entire first floor of the residential building.

According to The Punch, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident via a telephone conversation.

He said the cause of the fire is still known but the rescue operation is ongoing.

More to come…