Nollywood Actors Pay Tribute As Chadwick Bossman Passes At 43

Nollywood actors have reacted to the death of Hollywood actor, Chadwick Bossman, who died at the age of 43.

Chadwick Bossman died on Friday August 28 at his Los Angeles home after years of battling cancer.

Tributes have been pouring in and Nollywood actors have not been left out.

Some of those who appreciated the actor for the life he lived are Genevieve Nnaji, Yul Edochie, Mercy Aigbe and many more.

Genevieve Nnaji, said: “You left a mark that will not be forgotten. Rest In Power brother.”

Mercy Aigbe said on Instagram: “thank you for sharing your immense talent with the world… Rest In Power King.”

Patience Ozokwo wrote: “Loved by my whole family”.

Yul Edochie shared:

“RIP Chad! RIP King Tchalla, we love you but God loves you more. Yul also appreciated the deceased for leaving his footprints on the sand of time.

He seized the opportunity also to mourn late legendary basketballer, Kobe Bryant saying, ‘continue to rest on Kobe”.