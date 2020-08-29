Lagos Crash: AIB Says Helicopter Has No Black Box

The Accident Investigation Bureau has said that the Bell 206-B3 helicopter that crashed on Salvation Road, Opebi, in the Ikeja area of Lagos State, on Friday, has no black box.

At least three persons died as a result of the crash and AIB, the investigating body in charge of all aviation-related accidents and incidents in Nigeria, however, noted that investigation has since commenced without the black box.

AIB General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketumbi, said, “It is not every aircraft that carries black boxes, especially helicopters, some of them have but some of them don’t have based on the manufacturer’s design. But in this case, the Bell 206-B3 helicopter did not carry any black box.

“A black box is just to show us the way and shorten the duration of investigation and narrow the process but we can still do investigation without it.

“Cockpit voice recorders document the conversation of the pilots but if we don’t have that, we still have the other components of the helicopter like the engine which will help in our investigation.”

Source: The Punch