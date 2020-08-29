Klopp Reveals Team That will Contend Against Liverpool For EPL Title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the team which will contend against his side for the English Premier League title will have to be a “proper team”.

Klopp made this known ahead of a Community Shield clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on Saturday.

He also revealed that he’s not bothered by the big spending nature of Chelsea and Manchester City who have invested in new signings this summer.

According to him, the title won’t be decided by the team who spent the biggest.

“It’s not about how many players anyone will sign. In the end they all have to play with 11.

“It’s about creating a unit which is absolutely difficult to beat and being a proper team that is ready to suffer for each other. That is the most important thing, not who you can buy in a very strange moment of all our lives,” Klopp told a press conference on Friday.

The German tactician expressed satisfaction at the club’s transfer policy which will see it not make any major signing this summer.