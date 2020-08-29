I Want To Win Next Two Ballon d’Or Awards With You – Messi To Guardiola

Lionel Messi has said that he can only win the next two Ballon d’Or awards under Pep Guardiola who manages Manchester City, Marca reports.

Messi has handed a transfer request and is currently believed to be hiding talks with City on a possible transfer.

He’s also speculated to likely move to Paris St Germain to reunite with former Barcelona teammate, Neymar.

He’s claimed to have told Guardiola: “I want to win the next two Ballon d’Or awards and I can only do that with you”.

Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barca a fax in which they announced Messi’s desire to rescind his contract by triggering a release clause.

However, the club maintains the clause expired in June and he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.