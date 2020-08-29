I Disappointed Myself – Fani-Kayode Apologizes For Slamming Journalist

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has apologized for slamming a journalist during a press conference in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital.

Fani-Kayode had described question by the journalist as stupid which required he states those bankrolling his tour of the Southeast and South South states.

This drew a backlash from Nigerians including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, which ordered its members to boycott any event organized by the former minister.

Issuing an apology in Uyo the Akwa Ibom State capital, Fani-Kayode stated that he’s disappointed in the way he acted.

“I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it,” he said.

“I should have been smarter than that. I am using this opportunity to reach out to him, and I hope he will be kind enough to forgive me.”

“I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my colleagues and even my bosses, those who hold me in high esteem.

“I have regrets, it was not my finest day. No leader or public figure should ever react like that. I disappointed myself. I deeply regret it and I believe it will never happen again.”