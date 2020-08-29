Helicopter Crash: Sanwo-Olu Orders Integrity Tests On Buildings

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has mourned with the families of the victims and ordered an integrity test to be conducted on the affected buildings.



Sanwo-Olu made this known, on Saturday, after he visited the scene of a helicopter crash in the Opebi area of the state.

Recall that a Bell 206-B3 helicopter crashed into a fence separating two houses at 16A, Salvation Road, Opebi, on Friday.

“I was at the site of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. We sincerely sympathise with the families of the victims. I met with the residents of the buildings and we all thanked God for his abiding grace.

“I have ordered an immediate integrity test conduct on both of the affected buildings to know the level of impact. We are taking on the responsibility of renovations and will provide all the necessary support to cushion the effects of this tragic incident,” the governor tweeted.