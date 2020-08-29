Ganduje Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu

A leader of the Bring Back Out Girls campaign group, Aisha Yesufu has said that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State should be sentenced to death for taking bribe.

Aisha Yesufu gave the suggestion in reaction to the death sentence issued to a Kano musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, for blasphemy.

Ganduje had declared that he won’t hesitate to sign the warrant for the musician’s execution if he doesn’t appeal the sentence at the Sharia Court of Appeal.

In reaction, Aisha Yesufu said that Ganduje who was seen taking bribe should be facing death sentence, not the one signing execution orders.

She said, “Ganduje was caught on camera allegedly collecting bribe. In sharia law, any gift to public servant belongs to the state talkless of one caught collecting bribe.

“There is no immunity in sharia law. Ganduje should be the one sentenced to death not signing death warrant”, she said.