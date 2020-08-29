Edo 2020: We Are Only Interested In Free, Fair, Credible Election – PDP

The Edo 2020 Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party says its only interest is the conducting of free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

Chief Dan Orbih, the Chairman of the PDP campaign council, said this in a statement in Benin on Saturday.

Orbih said that the campaign council would not be dragged into the narrative in the social and conventional media dwelling on the appointment of a Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Campaign Council of Edo PDP recognises that INEC is an independent body and reserves the right to appoint officials who have been cleared by the National Assembly to conduct elections in various states.

“As the commission responsible for election management, INEC will take responsibility for successes of elections and of course its failures.

“Expectedly, we are watching with keen interest, steps that are taken by INEC in preparation for the election.

“The election is just a few weeks away and our candidate has been received with enthusiasm in all the 126 wards so far visited.

“In all stops, he has preached non-violence, compliance with COVID-19 regulations and of course, his achievements and further development strides.

“Edo people must not be scared or intimidated by the narrative of violence.

“We hereby encourage all Edo people to come out en-mass to vote for Gov. Godwin Obaseki and PDP on the election day, September 19,” he said. (NAN)