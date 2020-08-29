Chadwick Bossman Of Black Panther Dies Of Colon Cancer At Age 43

The world has been left shocked by the news of the death of Hollywood actor, Chadwick Bossman, popular for his role in Black Panther.

The actor died on Friday August 28 at the age of 43 after a long battle with colon cancer.

His wife Taylor Simeone and other family members were by his wife when he passed away at his Los Angeles home.

Former vice president and Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden, described Chadwick Bossman as an inspiration to generations.

“The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time”, he tweeted.