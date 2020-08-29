BREAKING: Tertiary Institutions Can Reopen September 14 – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced that tertiary institutions in the state can reopen as from September 14.

The institutions have been on lockdown since March as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I am pleased to announce that our tertiary institution will be allowed to reopen from September 14, 2020, all our tertiary institutions”, Sanwo-Olu said at a press briefing in Marina, Lagos.

More details later