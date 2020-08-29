Breaking: Arsenal Defeat Liverpool On Penalities To Win Community Shield

Arsenal have beaten Premier League Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday to lift the 2020 FA Community Shield trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s men, after a 1-1 draw in regular time, won the penalty shootout by 5-4 on the night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for the defending FA Cup champions in the first half (12′) and it looked as though the game would run out with a lone goal.

Takumi Minamino made sure the game took a twist in the 73rd minute as he levelled things for Jurgen Klopp’s side, taking the game into a shootout.

Arsenal skipper, however, gave the Gunners’ the trophy by slotting home the last kick after Liverpool youngster, Rhian Brewster, missed his penalty.