Boat Mishap In Adamawa Reportedly Claims Three Lives

At least three (two men and a woman) people have reportedly passed away in Adawa State after being involved in a boat accident.



The victims, identified as Melody M, Isaac G., and James S., reportedly drowned while on their way to a burial ceremony in the Lamurde Local Government Area of the state, after the boat capsized, according to Sahara Reporters.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Lamurde Local Government Area, Burto Williams, described it as an unfortunate tragedy.