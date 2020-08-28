Victor Osimhen Graces Napoli Debut With Hat-Trick

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick on his first appearance in a Napoli shirt as the Partenopei recorded an 11-0 friendly win over L’Aquila on Friday.
Napoli officially began their pre-season preparations with a mini-tournament against Castel di Sangro, who were outclassed.
In the second game, manager Gennaro Gattuso deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation with Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne fanning out behind summer signing Osimhen.
The Nigerian got off to a good start, as he sprinted past defenders to score within 59 seconds.
He grabbed his second goal in the third minute before completing his hat-trick in the eighth minute.
Osimhen showed precisely what Gattuso had meant when he said the striker wasn’t just a target man, as the former Lille forward also contributed two assists and sparked several other moves with his passes.
A Faouzi Ghoulam header, Insigne hat-trick, plus braces for Lozano and Mertens completed the rout.
