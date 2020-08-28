Southern Kaduna: Issues Will Not Be Swept Under Carpet – Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has said that issues concerning the crisis in Southern Kaduna will not be swept under the carpet so as they enable government deal with the situation.

Osinbajo made this known while speaking at the General Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, which held virtually.

The VP identified major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalization and the prosecution of persons responsible for these killings, this is to ensure that the impunity doesn’t worsen.”

On the way out: “I have been involved since 2001, through the work of the Macedonian initiative, an NGO that focused on providing relief materials to displaced persons in Southern Kaduna and several other places, especially in North Central part of Nigeria.

“There have been judicial commissions and all sorts, but the problem remains. So, there is the need to address the underlying issues. You can’t sweep under the carpet justice and the cries of economic marginalization.

“The fact is that we must prosecute persons responsible for these killings, otherwise impunity will worsen. And also support those who have lost their bread winners.

“The mindless, callous killings in Southern Kaduna are heartbreaking. And again, we must condole those who have lost loved ones and those injured or who have suffered loss of property. These tragedies are unacceptable and they are avoidable.”

On what the Federal Government has been doing concerning the situation, Osinbajo said, “First is the improvement of security in Southern Kaduna. Now, we have a military base there, for the first time. We also have a lot of Air Force surveillance.

“We have about 500 conventional and mobile policemen in Zangon-Kataff and Kaura Local Government Areas and then the combined military team of the Army and the Navy, who are also on ground 24 hours. This is basically to take care of the volatile situation there.

“The President has also held several security council meetings and I have attended all of those, where the issues were discussed and the possibilities of engagement have also been discussed.”