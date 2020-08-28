PDP Is Dead In Ondo, Says Jimoh Ibrahim, As He Joins APC

Ibrahim, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, also vowed to ensure that the party was dead in the state, adding that the Zenith Labour Party was not a threat to the APC.

At the defection ceremony held at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state on Friday, Ibrahim was received by the state chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin, Governor Akeredolu and some other chieftains of the APC in the state.

He said, ”I do not want to sound proud, but I revived PDP in this state. I know how I revived the party and I am going to use the same strategy to kill the PDP. I have received the broom from our party chairman here. This night, I will do something. I will give the PDP its poison. I know how I revived the party, I will poison the party to death again.

“Where is Zenith Labour Party in this state? The painful thing is that Agboola (Ajayi) saw a golden opportunity and missed it to join the train of betrayers. ”

Receiving Ibrahim into the APC, the state Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, said the APC paraded an array of leaders of integrity and proven character across the state.

Adetimehin posited that the decision of Ibrahim to join the APC was informed by the quality and reputation of people the party was attracting to its fold.

In his remarks, Governor Akeredolu commended Ibrahim for taking the decision to join the ruling party. He said his administration had been taking the state to a high level, promising to do more for the people of the state in the second term.