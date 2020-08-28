Osinbajo Tells, CAN, Oyedepo, Others What To Do On CAMA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised those aggrieved by the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, to seek amendment at the National Assembly.

The law which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari gives a minister the power to appoint an interim committee over a church or organization where misappropriation is believed to have taken place.

Since the law was signed on August 7, many religious bodies both home and abroad have kicked against it by describing it as an interference in church activities.

In reaction, Osinbajo who spoke at the General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, advised the aggrieved quarters to pursue their case with the legislative arm of government.

He said, “We have a process by which this (CAMA law) can be redressed. Whatever the proposal for amendment may be, whatever the view of the leadership of the church may be, regarding the question of how the trustees, whether they are interim trustees or not, can be put into a proposal that will be brought to the National Assembly for consideration for amendment to the law, that is the process which is entirely opened and ought to be pursued.

We are in a democracy and there is a process by which things can be done and that process is the one where you bring forward amendments to the National Assembly and they will do whatever is considered useful in the circumstance.”