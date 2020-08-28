Ondo Election: Akeredolu Complains Of Violence By Jegede’s Supporters

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that he will no longer tolerate the violence perpetrated by supporters of Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Akeredolu who spoke through the spokesman of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde, said that supporters of the ruling APC are attacked by thugs when they are seen wearing branded merchandise.

He urged the police to call the thugs to order as his administration will no longer tolerate acts of violence.

Akeredolu said “We have observed with dismay, an ugly trend ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election and wish to alert the good people of Ondo State and relevant security agencies.

“Innocent members of the APC who were going about their personal routine were rounded up at Odopetu in Akure by PDP thugs who inflicted bodily harm on them and removed their branded caps and T-shirts bearing the name of Governor Akeredolu and APC logo.”

He also reminded the perpetrators that no one has the monopoly of violence.

“We are calling on the security agents to call the PDP to order as the people of the state will no longer tolerate any act of intimidation and harassment from the drowning PDP.

“We, therefore, warn the PDP not to take the political maturity of the APC and its candidate, Governor Akeredolu for granted or be misconstrued as a sign of weakness.”