NUJ Boycotts Press Conference Staged By Femi Fani-Kayode

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the National Union of Journalists, NUJ, has boycotted a press conference staged by Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation.

This comes after Fani-Kayode appeared in a viral video slamming a journalist whom he accused of asking him a stupid question.

The confrontation which occurred in Cross River State drew reactions from far and wide and has since seen the NUJ take a stance.

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the NUJ, in a statement issued by the chairman Emos Etuk, and Secretary, Dominic Akpan, told its members to avoid any event organized by Fani-Kayode.

They also disclosed that the order is supported by the national leadership.

“In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State. The NUJ is not part of the visit,” the statement read in part.