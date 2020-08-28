Greek prosecution lawyer Ioannis Paradissis has launched a new attack on Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, describing him as dishonourable.

Maguire has successfully lodged an appeal against his initial conviction for charges including assault on a police officer and attempted bribery.

The 27-year-old will now face a retrial at a date yet to be determined and pleaded his innocence in an interview with the BBC on Thursday. He claimed he thought he was being kidnapped by fake police during the night out in Mykonos last week and tried to run off as he feared for his life.

But Paradissis told the Daily Mail: “I’ve seen and read what Maguire said and it’s ridiculous and only adds further insult to the harm he caused the policemen he attacked and the Greek justice system as a whole.

“Maguire claims that he feared he was being kidnapped yet his response is to run away and call his agent, leaving behind his fiancé, brothers and sister and childhood friends. Even if you accepted this as true, which I don’t, these are not the actions of an honourable man.” [TB]