Maguire Breaks Silence On Arrest, Refuses To Apologise

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire has broken silence since his arrest in Greece.

Maguire was arrested and charged for attempted bribery, resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

He has been found guilty and sentenced to 21 months suspended prison sentence.

An appeal has been filed by his lawyer which has now declared his sentence void pending a retrial which might take three years before the Englishman can clear his name.

In a chat with the BBC, Maguire claims he was “scared for his life”. He also refuses to apologise for the incident.

He said he “regrets putting the fans and club through this, but I did nothing wrong”.

Maguire said: “They got one of my hands in the handcuff and they were in my leg saying my career is over, my football, ‘you won’t play again’. At this point I thought there’s no chance.”